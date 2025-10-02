The perfect John Wick spin-off is here: a samurai western – but its writer is sworn to secrecy

The John Wick Universe is expanding again. Well, if up-and-coming screenwriter Austin Everett has anything to do with it, anyways...

Despite its relatively humble beginnings, the series has grown exponentially since its modestly budgeted original back in 2014; spawning three sequels, a prequel comic-book, movie spin-off Ballerina and TV show The Continental. Now, there are rumblings of a samurai Western flick set in the world of Baba Yagas, High Tables, and pencil-wielding assassins -- and it's safe to say, we're keen for it to become a reality.

"That's probably as much as I can say," Everett told Variety of the project sadly, though that does suggest that there's something going on with the script he's written.

Whether or not Everett's take comes to life on the big screen remains to be seen, but that doesn't mean there aren't further John Wick projects in the pipeline. John Wick: Chapter 5 is officially in the works, having been announced by Lionsgate back in 2020.

"Keanu, Chad [Stahelski], Basil [Iwanyk] and Erica [Lee] would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, previously assured fans in April 2025. Thunder Road producers Iwanyk and Lee added: "It's so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road."

"The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up," Chad Stahelski later noted to Empire, admitting that their hope is that the various spin-offs provide springboards for new narratives. "So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy f**k... I gotta see that.'"

