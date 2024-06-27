Street Fighter movie gets a release date just days after losing its directors

The Street Fighter movie has secured a release date – despite losing its directors earlier this month.

According to Variety, the film, which comes from Legendary and Capcom with Sony distributing, is set for release on March 20, 2026.

But, earlier in June, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the movie's directors, Talk to Me helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, had exited the project. Per the publication's sources, it came down partly to scheduling, as the Philippous brothers were focused on their upcoming A24 movie Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt.

No new director for the film has been found just yet, and, at this early stage, there are no plot details either.

The film's logo was recently unveiled, too, and, in good news for game fans, it looks pretty identical to the classic logo.

The Street Fighter movie was first announced in 2023, when it was also revealed that Legendary has the exclusive rights for live-action Street Fighter movies and TV shows in conjunction with Capcom moving forward. By the sounds of things, then, we could be looking at a fledgling cinematic universe.

In fact, previous attempts have been made to bring Street Fighter to live-action, including the 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue. But, no franchise has been spawned just yet.

Video game adaptations have been enjoying a lot of success, lately, with the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us on HBO garnering critical and commercial acclaim.

While you wait for the new Street Fighter movie, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies to get planning your theater trips.