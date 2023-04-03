A new Street Fighter movie is in the works from the Dune studio

A new live-action Street Fighter movie is in the works as the franchise's film and TV rights have been scooped up by Legendary, the production company behind 2021's Dune and the upcoming Dune 2.

Per a press release, Legendary has struck a deal with Capcom for the exclusive rights to produce all live-action Street Fighter movies and TV shows going forward in conjunction with the game studio. It's unclear at the moment how many new projects are in consideration beyond the new movie, and details around the film's cast, production team, and plot are likewise still unknown.

The poorly received 1994 live-action Street Fighter movie was bookended by 1993's Super Mario Bros. atrocity and 1995's Mortal Kombat flop - and the 2009 movie Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li has an abysmal 3% Rotten Tomatoes rating - but video game adaptations have fared better in recent years. Despite lukewarm critical reception, the 2021 Mortal Kombat was a box office hit, with its director returning for an upcoming sequel. Uncharted was received similarly, tripling its budget at the box office but failing to leave a lasting impression. Paramount's Sonic movies, again, have cut through just enough to seemingly make production companies take a harder look at adapting the biggest gaming IPs for movies and TV.

The Last of Us TV show, on the other hand, is a whole different story, a critical and commercial triumph and the new gold standard for live-action video game adapts. Its unambiguous success has no doubt inspired even more confidence in the potential for a whole new well of stories to be told on the big and small screen.

Not that there was a huge pool, but we've narrowed down the best video game movies for your viewing pleasure.