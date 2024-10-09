New look at Gladiator 2 shows the real-life Colosseum Ridley Scott had built for the sequel – featuring thousands of extras

Gladiator II | Making of an Epic | Paramount Pictures UK - YouTube Watch On

A new Gladiator 2 featurette has revealed more about the grand scale of the historical sequel.

The 'Making of an Epic' feature – which you can see above – features plenty of talk about the long shadow cast by the 2000 Russell Crowe-starring original, as well as the work done to ensure the sequel lives up to its epic scope.

"Everything that goes into creating this world is incomparable," Pedro Pascal, who plays general Marcus Acacius, says.

Co-star Denzel Washington adds, "This is the biggest film I've been on. It's huge. It's [Ten Commandments director] Cecil B. DeMille on steroids."

But don't just take their word for it: the featurette includes a sizzle reel of the physical sets, including a real Colosseum, ships, and marauding soldiers (with Denzel Washington estimating they're in the "thousands").

But that's not all that's entering the arena. Themed popcorn buckets are in vogue right now, so what's one more? Introducing: this Ancient Rome-inspired set for the release of Gladiator 2.

As you can see below, Regal Cinemas are releasing a 'Collectible Tub & Cup', which features a popcorn bucket complete with gladiator helmet and golden regalia. The cup is in a similar design, with the helmet being used as a topper. Maximus must be turning in his grave but, we must admit, we are entertained.

Ready to be entertained. Get your tickets for #GladiatorII today! Playing at Regal November 22. #RegalMovies pic.twitter.com/x3CrAxBQ2OOctober 8, 2024

At this rate, 2024 can be confidently called The Year of the Popcorn Bucket. It all began with Dune 2's sandworm bucket design, which launched a cottage industry of memes and pretenders.

The likes of Deadpool and Wolverine, Venom 3, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Garfield have since followed suit.

With Ridley Scott already thinking about Gladiator 3, he'll have to think about how to top that – the popcorn bucket and the Colosseum. We're not sure which is more impressive, really.

Gladiator 2 is releasing in the UK on November 15 and November 22 in the US. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies.