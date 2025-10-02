Kill Bill Parts One and Two are being released as one four-hour movie, including a never-before-seen animated sequence

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 into one, very long movie, will be released nationwide in the US for the first time this December.

In the new cut, Vol. 1's cliffhanger ending and Vol. 2's recap opener will be removed to make the film into one cohesive film, but a previously unseen seven-and-a-half-minute animated sequence will be added. The movie was originally filmed as one movie, but cut in half during the editing process on account of its epic four-hour runtime.

"I wrote and directed it as one movie – and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie," Tarantino said in a statement (via Deadline). "The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!"

Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, a woman on a quest for vengeance against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, a group of assassins, and their leader, Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and David Carradine.

Vol. 1 was first released in 2003, with Vol. 2 following in 2004, and both releases were hits at the box office.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will hit theaters on December 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's other biggest upcoming movies.