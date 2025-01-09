Jason Statham finds brand-new uses for construction tools in first action-packed trailer for The Beekeeper director's new movie co-written by Sylvester Stallone

A Working Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Jason Statham and The Beekeeper director David Ayer have re-teamed for A Working Man, a new action movie that sees Statham kicking ass and taking no prisoners. Business as usual, then.

Statham plays Levon, a widowed former Marine who was given a new start in life when he got a job at a family-owned construction business. However, when his boss' daughter goes missing and the police prove to be useless, he's forced to dust off his old skills to find her – and manages to uncover a criminal conspiracy in the process. "This isn't just some kidnapping," Levon says in the trailer. "This is human trafficking."

The clip also shows Statham attacking a man with a bucket on a construction site, setting off grenades, and (possibly) drowning someone in a swimming pool. "All this for a girl?" another character asks. "I'm not stopping until I bring her home," Levon answers. Of course he's not.

Ayer co-wrote the script with none other than Sylvester Stallone and the cast also includes David Harbour, Michael Peña, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Jason Flemyng.

Statham and Ayer's last collaboration, The Beekeeper, was released in January 2024 and co-starred Josh Hutcherson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave, and Jeremy Irons. Statham plays assassin-turned-beekeeper Adam, who sets out on a revenge mission after his landlady loses everything in a phishing scam and takes her own life.

A Working Man arrives in theaters on March 28. For more on this year's upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2025's biggest movie release dates.