Godzilla Minus One sequel is officially titled Godzilla Minus Zero, and a dramatic first teaser has already been released

The first teaser for the Godzilla Minus One sequel is here – and so is the official title.

Per the first teaser, the follow-up will be titled Godzilla Minus Zero, or Godzilla -0.0. Not much else is given away by the teaser, which is a slow reveal of the title set to some ominous music. When the title changes from -1.0 to -0.0, something that sounds a lot like the type of large scale destruction Godzilla is so good at can be heard. Check it out below.

新作ゴジラ タイトル解禁 pic.twitter.com/qlva59H2M6November 3, 2025

Godzilla Minus One released in 2023 to critical acclaim and box office success, and it also scooped up the Oscar for best VFX. Writer, director, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki returns for the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is "being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece," and it will have a late 2026 release.

Nothing is known about the plot just yet, though a website recruiting background actors for a mystery Godzilla movie might have given away that Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe will be returning. They played Koichi and Noriko in the first film, the two central human characters.

The first film follows Koichi, a kamikaze pilot with PTSD in the aftermath of World War 2. After finding a new family with Noriko and a child they rescue, he must fight to protect his life from a rampaging Godzilla.

