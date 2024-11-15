Gladiator 2 post-credits scene: does the sequel have a post-credits scene?

Does Gladiator 2 have a post-credits scene? That's the question you are probably pondering now that the sequel is finally out in cinemas, only 24 years after the release of the epic original Gladiator.

This time around we follow Paul Mescal's Lucius as he is thrust into the world of gladiators in a corrupt Rome led by young twin emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn). Although the film focuses on new characters, Gladiator 2 is still a sequel and so there is indeed the possibility that it has a post-credits scene.

Plenty of blockbusters these days feature post-credits scenes which are no longer simply restricted to the world of Marvel. Therefore below we have broken down everything you need to know about the Gladiator 2 post-credits.

Does Gladiator 2 have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No, Gladiator 2 doesn't have a post-credits scene. After the movie's dramatic conclusion, which you can read about in detail with our Gladiator 2 ending explained feature, we simply cut to the credits.

If you are a fan of composer Harry Gregson-Williams' beautiful score though, it's worth staying in your seat to hear more of that music which plays over the credits. Also, let's face it, you need time to recover after the epic action you just witnessed too.

Given that the film is a sequel you may be surprised about the lack of a post-credits scene, especially since director Ridley Scott has already told press that he has begun work on a possible Gladiator 3 already. Surely a scene could have teased that potential sequel?

Well, we are afraid not as just like with the 2000 original movie, there is no post-credits scene or even the hint of a tease.

Gladiator 2 is out now in UK cinemas before heading to US theaters on November 22.

