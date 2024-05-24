9 years later, a character from the Mad Max video game makes a cameo appearance in Furiosa

The Mad Max video game, developed by Avalanche, became a cult classic in later years and left the motor of many a gamer purring. While a sequel is out of the question, we’ve got the next best thing: a return of a fan favorite character in the new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Spoilers for Furiosa follow. You have been warned!

Late in the movie, Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is on the warpath and hunting Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) after losing her arm.

While scouring The Citadel for a vehicle, she talks to multiple people – including one who takes her to a car shorn of its wheels. "Isn’t she a beauty?" he says.

That voice and distinctive appearance may seem familiar. As confirmed by the credits (H/T ComicBook.com), the character is Chumbucket, the hunchbacked mechanic who aids Max on his quest in the 2015 video game.

Another character from the game, its villain Scrotus, also shows up in Furiosa – meaning that the Mad Max prequel has multiple links to its video game cousin.

Despite that, Furiosa director George Miller seemingly wasn’t a fan of the Mad Max video game, instead suggesting that Hideo Kojima would be his choice to take on The Wasteland.

"[It] wasn't as good as we wanted it to – it wasn't in our hands," Miller told GamingBible.

"I'm one of those people where I'd rather not do something unless you're going to do it at the highest level," Miller continued. "But I've just been speaking to Kojima here who came all the way from Japan. If he would take it on… but he's got so much fantastic stuff on his own head, so I would never ask him. But if someone like that would take it on, because I couldn't do it."

