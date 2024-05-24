Furiosa streaming date: When will the Mad Max movie be on streaming?

The Furiosa streaming date is a little while off as the latest movie in the Mad Max franchise has only just been released in theaters. The movie, which gives Imperator Furiosa an epic origin story is a direct prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and delves into everything that happens before we meet her on the War Rig. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, it all kicks off with the moment she was stolen away from The Green Place right up until the opening moments of Fury Road.

And while the Furiosa streaming date will be a way in the future, we've taken a deep dive below into just when you might be able to see it from the comfort of your couch. To do this, we've looked at all the details we know about its potential arrival on Max, Warner Bros.' streaming service, as well as how long it has taken other recent releases to drop as well. Scroll on for everything you need to know.

When will Furiosa be on streaming?

Currently, Furiosa does not have a streaming release date. We do know that it will be arriving on Warner Bros.' streaming service Max, which is where all of their recent releases have gone, and you'll need a subscription to that service to be able to watch it there.

While we don't know the release date it will be arriving, we can hazard a guess based on other films trajectories. The best recent example is Dune 2, which was released in theaters on March 1 before arriving on Max 81 days later on May 21. So if Furiosa follows the same release schedule, we could see it as early as August 13.

Now, this was quite a speedy turnaround for Dune as previously it has taken films a while longer to arrive on streaming. Barbie, for example, hit streaming five months after its cinema release while Wonka arrived three months later. It seems likely that it will be somewhere in the middle, and our best guess is late August/early September.

As for UK viewers, we expect it will head to Sky and NOW TV when it comes to streaming. However, that's usually a fair amount later than the US release date. Expect that in late 2024/early 2025 is our guess.

