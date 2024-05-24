Furiosa ending explained: your biggest questions about the Mad Max movie answered

If you're looking for the Furiosa ending explained, then you've come to the right place. We've got everything you need to know about the action-packed finale right here, including how the events of the prequel movie lead into Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa ending explained *Spoilers*

The Furiosa ending kicks into gear when Dementus stages an ambush for Furiosa and Praetorian Jack. While Jack is able to survive the ambush, both he and Furiosa are hunted down by Dementus and his crew. In the car chase, a grisly manoeuvre totally crushes Furiosa's arm.

After Jack and Furiosa's car crashes, Dementus orders Jack dragged in the dirt behind some motorcycles and has his once adopted-daughter strung up by her mangled arm to watch. It's not shown explicitly on screen, but it seems Jack succumbs to his injuries. Furiosa, meanwhile, is able to escape – leaving her severed arm behind. Ouch.

Furiosa makes it back to the Citadel. We're then told that the 40 Day Wasteland War breaks out, and it looks like a brutal, bloody struggle. Furiosa, meanwhile, makes herself a fancy prosthetic arm, cuts her hair short, and procures herself a car. She sets off in pursuit of Dementus.

Though Dementus does his best to lose her in the desert, Furiosa catches up with him eventually. He realizes she's his long lost 'daughter' during their confrontation, but tells her that it's hate and not hope motivating her. We're shown the different ways Furiosa might have killed Dementus – ultimately, though, it seems a still-alive Dementus ends up part of a tree grown from a seed Furiosa's mother gave her and told her to plant someday.

The film ends with moments from Mad Max: Fury Road, which see Furiosa leading the Immortan Joe's wives to freedom.

What does Furiosa do with Dementus?

At first it seems Furiosa has shot Dementus in the back of the head, but then we're shown an alternate version of his death that involves dragging him behind her car, or tying him to a dead tree. It turns out, though, that Furiosa planted the seed from her mother inside of Dementus, and the tree has grown up through him. He's still alive, though it doesn't look like a pleasant existence.

What happens to Praetorian Jack?

We don't see his death on screen, but Praetorian Jack seems to succumb to his injuries while being dragged through the desert by Dementus's crew. He was planning on helping Furiosa escape to find her family again.

Who is Furiosa helping at the end?

At the end of the film, Anya Taylor-Joy's version of Furiosa is replaced by Charlize Theron's, and we see her leading some women to the War Rig. This is part of Mad Max: Fury Road, in which Furiosa rescues the Immortan Joe's wives from captivity.

What is the outcome of the 40 Day Wasteland War?

We're not directly told how the war ended, but we can assume that, since Dementus is well and truly dealt with, Immortan Joe ended up winning. In Mad Max: Fury Road, he still has control of the Citadel, after all.

How does Furiosa lose her arm?

Furiosa has a metal arm in Fury Road, and in this film we finally learn why. While on the run from Dementus's men, her arm is crushed between two cars. She ends up amputating it to escape when she's tied up and forced to watch Jack die.

Does Furiosa ever reunite with her family?

Furiosa finally finds her people again in Fury Road. Sadly, though, The Green Place no longer exists by the time she finds them – but in the end, she takes the Citadel for herself and the liberated wives.

Will there be another Mad Max movie?

Nothing has been confirmed so far, but director George Miller has spoken before about ideas for another film. "I've often speculated when we see Furiosa go up to the Citadel on that platform at the very end [of Fury Road] and nod goodbye to Max who wanders to the Wasteland… I often think: 'What does she do, sitting up at the top of the dominant hierarchy?'" Miller told us recently. "'Does she fall into the trap that most revolutionaries do? You know, yesterday's hero becomes tomorrow's tyrant, which is classic in storytelling.'" We'll just have to wait and see.

