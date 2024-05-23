Furiosa director George Miller says 2015's Mad Max game "wasn't as good as we wanted it to be" - but he'd love Hideo Kojima to make a new one

Mad Max series director George Miller would love for Hideo Kojima to make a Mad Max game, but he'd "never ask him" to do it.

Speaking to GamingBible in the video just below, George Miller was asked if he'd want a new Mad Max video game. Miller pointed to Avalanche's 2015 Mad Max game, which launched shortly after Fury Road, but said it "wasn't as good as we wanted it to - it wasn't in our hands."

"I'm one of those people where I'd rather not do something unless you're going to do it at the highest level," Miller continues. "But I've just been speaking to [Hideo] Kojima here who came all the way from Japan. If he would take it on . . . but he's got so much fantastic stuff on his own head, so I would never ask him. But if someone like that would take it on, because I couldn't do it."

George Miller revealed he wants @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN to make a Mad Max game🤯@Kojima_Hideo pic.twitter.com/o8mDdSAkFsMay 20, 2024

As it happens, the 2015 Mad Max game Miller is referring to was released on September 1, the same day as Kojima's last Metal Gear Solid game: Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. That probably wasn't the wisest marketing decision for the Avalanche game, and although it didn't fare too well critically at launch, it has managed to establish a fanbase and something of a cult following in the years since.

For Miller, though, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out tomorrow Friday, May 24. In our Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review, we heaped praise on it, calling the new movie "a prequel that finds new ways to surprise."

