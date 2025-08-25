Deadpool 2 and The Fall Guy producers are writing their live-action Gears of War movie for Netflix right now with Dune scribe: "We're really excited about it"

The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2 producing duo David Leitch and Kelly McCormick say they're already hard at work writing their live-action Gears of War movie, which was announced earlier this year.

"We're writing right now with Jon Spaihts, and we're really excited about it," McCormick told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's a lot of energy from [Gears of War company] The Coalition and from Netflix, because The Coalition is releasing a game in 2026. We won't hit that release date, but maybe something that feels relevant to the release of the new game. It's an opportunity for David to do a war film, which he hasn't gotten to do yet, and a bit of sci-fi in his own way with this beloved IP, in his own way."

It was announced in May that Leitch and McCormick would produce a live-action feature-length Gears of War movie for Netflix. Leitch has several action flicks under his belt but is perhaps best known for directing Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, and most recently, The Fall Guy. Spaihts penned Dune, Dune 2, and Dune 3, in addition to 2016's standalone Doctor Strange movie (and the ill-fated Mummy reboot).

A live-action Gears of War movie was first announced back in 2016, with little to no news until Netflix announced in 2022 that it was teaming up with The Coalition to make the film. The Coalition's Rod Fergusson did give us an update in 2019, stating that the movie will take place in "an alternate reality" rather than follow a direct narrative from the video game franchise. We don't know much else by way of plot (or if the film will still take place in an alternate reality) or casting, though Dave Bautista has repeatedly stated in interviews that he really wants to star in the movie.

Gears of War may also very well get a theatrical release, given how well Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters did at the box office, and the fact that both Wake Up Dead Man and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein will both receive limited runs.

Gears of War does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.