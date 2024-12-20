Christopher Nolan's new movie is so secretive even star Tom Holland doesn't know what it is, months after signing on: "To be perfectly honest... I don't really know what it's about"

Months after it was announced, we still do not know what Christopher Nolan's upcoming mystery movie is about, and neither does star Tom Holland.

"To be perfectly honest... I don't really know what it's about," said Holland on The Dish podcast. "I'm super excited, but it's been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it's about"

Holland was cast in Nolan's mysterious project back in October just weeks after the movie was announced with Matt Damon set to star. Soon after, rumors started to swirl about what the upcoming flick could be about. Gizmodo reported it was a '20s period horror about vampires, and a Hollywood Reporter writer tweeted that the movie would follow a father-son story. However, Nolan quickly put those rumors to bed.

As well as Damon and Holland, stars Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson have all been cast in the movie too. However, an official synopsis is yet to be revealed. The only thing we know for sure about the new movie is that it will hit screens on July 17, 2026.

Whatever the project is, it has quite the filmography to measure up to, with Nolan behind iconic epics such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Tenet. But, since Nolan’s last movie, Oppenheimer, released to rave reviews and took home multiple Academy Awards, we have no doubt the director will triumph again.

