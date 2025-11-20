An unfilmed Kill Bill short is seemingly launching in Fortnite with Quentin Tarantino's blessing

Over 20 years later, an unfilmed cut scene from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill will finally come to life, but not in the upcoming theatrical re-release, in online video game Fortnite.

The news was announced at the Fortnite Chapter 7 event, attended by Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Tarantino. Later, Fortnite confirmed the collaboration over on Twitter with the first poster promoting the short called Yuki's Revenge. The short will arrive when Fortnite 7 launches on November 30, 2025. Check out the post below.

Revenge is a dish best served cold. 11.30.25 pic.twitter.com/r5DbBKlTyPNovember 19, 2025

So, what is Yuki's Revenge? While writing the Kill Bill script way back in 2003, Tarantino included a short story focused on Gogo Yubari's sister Yuki who goes after Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo, as reported by Fandom Wire. In Kill Bill Volume 1, Beatrix fought and murdered O-Ren's killer schoolgirl Gogo at the House of Blue Leaves in the movie's Japan segment.

Yuki never made it into the movies, but from the poster, we can see she resembles her sister, only with pigtails rather than Gogo's straight hair. Tarantino has mentioned the cut scene before in interviews, but he ultimately chose not to shoot it due to pacing and the length of the two part film, which already crosses the four hour mark.

We saw Beatrix aka The Bride in the Fortnite Chapter 6 finale teaser, riding a motorcycle in her signature yellow tracksuit. It was then announced that both Gogo and Yuki Yubari would be joining the game. We imagine all three characters will be playable, but the short will provide insight as to who Yuki is.

Kill Bill fans may be wondering why the director is choosing to bring the lost scene to a game rather than the upcoming theatrical re-release, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. For the first time, both Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2 will be shown back to back on the big screen in a huge 4 hour 40 minute event including never before seen footage. However, the reason why Yuki's Revenge may not be shown on the big screen is because it was never actually filmed, and bringing it to life in live-action now would be near impossible.

Fortnite Chapter 7 launches on November 30, and Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair hits the big screen on December 5.