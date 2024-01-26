How to craft and use the grappling hook in Enshrouded

Need to craft the Enshrouded grappling hook? This essential tool will help you cross broken roads and bridges, and even allow you to climb certain buildings. The grappling hook only works in specific locations, however, which can be a bit tricky to figure out on your own as it isn't obvious how it functions. To help you get up and running with this handy traversal tool, here’s how to craft the grappling hook in Enshrouded, and how to use it to get around.

Enshrouded grappling hook crafting recipe

(Image credit: Keen Games)

The grappling hook crafting recipe isn’t too difficult to use, once you know where to find the materials. Here’s what you need and where to get it:

Metal scraps x4: You can loot metal scraps from old settlements outside of the shroud. You can also fight the humanoid enemies within these settlements, as they may drop metal scraps upon defeat. For more details, take a look at our guide on how to get Enshrouded metal scraps.

You can loot metal scraps from old settlements outside of the shroud. You can also fight the humanoid enemies within these settlements, as they may drop metal scraps upon defeat. For more details, take a look at our guide on how to get Enshrouded metal scraps. String x7: You can craft strings by collecting plant fiber from the large bushes commonly found in the wild. As it takes three pieces of plant fiber to craft one string (in your manual crafting menu), you’ll need 21 plant fibers in total to craft a grappling hook. For more info, take a look at our guide on where to get Enshrouded string.

You can craft strings by collecting plant fiber from the large bushes commonly found in the wild. As it takes three pieces of plant fiber to craft one string (in your manual crafting menu), you’ll need 21 plant fibers in total to craft a grappling hook. For more info, take a look at our guide on where to get Enshrouded string. Shrouded spores x10: Shrouded spores are dropped by enemies in the shroud; the misty, bluish areas with the undead creatures. You can look for small patches of shroud in the wilds, or head north from the first teleport waypoint (Cinder Vault) until you see the large valley full of shroud mist below.

With those materials you can craft the grappling hook at the workbench, which means you’ll be able to get it fairly early in the game.

How to use the grappling hook in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Once you’ve created your Enshrouded grappling hook, open your inventory, right-click on the grappling hook, and choose ‘equip’. The grappling hook won’t take up a spot in your inventory after doing this, as your character has a dedicated grappling hook equipment slot (see the ‘character’ page).

Now comes the hard part: how to use the grappling hook? Unlike other tools in Enshrouded, such as the glider, you can’t use the grappling hook whenever you want. Instead, you can only use it if you see an interaction prompt, usually in a higher-situated location (which will be the default ‘E’ for PC players and ‘Y’ or ‘Triangle’ for console players). In other words, you can’t use the grappling hook to climb any mountain or building, just the ones with an attachment point.

If you’ve spotted an attachment point for your grappling hook, you either need to press the interaction button to pull you up at once or press the button to perform a swinging motion (holding on to the rope attached to the grappling hook). The latter is a bit more difficult, as you’ll typically need to press the jump button at the end of the swinging motion to reach the other side.

Find the first grappling hook location in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Eager to try your new Enshrouded grappling hook? One of the most important grappling hook locations at the start of the game is the Braelyn Bridge, north of the initial spawning point called the Cinder Vault (see picture above). You’ll have to use your grappling hook twice to reach the mountains on the other side of the bridge: first to pull you up, and then to swing across the gap.

