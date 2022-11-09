Enola Holmes 2 had a massive opening weekend on Netflix, per the streamer's self-reported numbers. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, with Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes, and Louis Partridge back as Tewkesbury.

Per Netflix's own numbers (opens in new tab) for the week of October 31 – November 6, Enola Holmes 2 racked up a massive 64.08 million hours viewed. The movie was released on November 4, so it pulled in that number over just three days.

Not only did Enola Holmes 2 score a massive debut, though, but it also bested everything else on the streamer for that week. The top English language TV show, Manifest season 4, pulled in 57.06 million hours viewed, while the top non-English language TV show, Til Money Do Us Part, had 52.23 million hours. The top non-English language movie, the newly released All Quiet on the Western Front, pulled in 39.95 million hours.

Enola Holmes 2 is proving very popular indeed, then, with many taking to the internet to share their praise for the movie's feel good, feminist messaging. The film follows Enola as she attempts to set up her own detective agency and investigates the case of a matchstick girl's missing sister. This time around, though, she has the help of her big brother Sherlock.

"I think that it is a bit of a trap to try and bring something new every time with these iconic characters – because they are so beloved already," Cavill recently said of his franchise roles at a press junket attended by Total Film. "And while it can be interesting to provide a slightly new twist to things, I think it's important to stay faithful and loyal to what these characters are without trying to be too different. Often a script alone will allow a sense of difference or a change in technology will allow a difference to be in there. But iconic characters are iconic for a reason, and I think meddling with them too much can lead down a tricky path."

