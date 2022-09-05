Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama, Stranger Things and more win Creative Arts Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmys saw big wins for Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama, Stranger Things, Euphoria, The White Lotus, and more ahead of the 2022 Emmys, which take place this September 13.

The late Boseman won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as T'Challa in Marvel's "What If… T'Challa became a Star-Lord?" A tribute to the actor has also been shared on his official Twitter account: "He put every part of himself into every role he ever took on. It was a true honor for Chad to receive a posthumous Creative Arts #Emmys Award for his voice work in Marvel Studios' What If...?."

Former US President Obama, meanwhile, took home the gold for Outstanding Narrator for his voice work on Netflix's Our Great National Parks series, specifically the "A World of Wonder" episode.

That was far from Netflix's only win, with others including Stranger Things picking up five Emmys, Squid Game and Arcane winning four, and Love, Death and Robots winning two. The streamer took home a total of 23 Creative Arts Emmys. Elsewhere, Euphoria and The White Lotus scored five awards each, while Barry and Only Murders in the Building won three each, and Apple TV Plus' Severance won two. Succession picked up one award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

Overall, HBO and HBO Max came out on top with 25 awards, while Netflix came in second with 23 wins, Disney Plus and Hulu placed fourth with six each, Prime Video came seventh with five wins, and Apple TV Plus came eighth with three awards. You can see the full breakdown of winners over at Deadline (opens in new tab).

