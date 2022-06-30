Elizabeth Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to be in an X-Men movie

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed which Marvel series she'd like to appear in – and it reconnects the Scarlet Witch to her comic book mutant origins.

"No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that," Olsen said on Good Morning America (opens in new tab). "I know nothing about my future." However, there is one project she'd be especially interested in. "If we're bringing X-Men back, I'll wanna be there!" she continued, before clarifying: "I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with Kevin [Feige] about that at some point."

Olsen most recently played the role of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after taking the lead in Disney Plus series WandaVision. She made her first MCU appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron and went on to appear in Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , and Avengers: Endgame . In the comics, Wanda Maximoff and her twin brother Pietro (AKA Quicksilver) are mutants whose father is Magneto, so the character has long-standing links to the X-Men.

The last X-Men movie to be released was Dark Phoenix , which came out in 2019 and tells the origin story of Jean Grey (Sophie Turner). The most recent installments of the franchise have all been prequels, starting with 2011's X-Men: First Class .