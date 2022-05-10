Doctor Strange 2 star Elizabeth Olsen defends Marvel movies against dismissive criticism

Elizabeth Olsen says she gets "a little feisty" when critics look down on Marvel movies and TV shows, as she thinks it "takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people" who work on each project.

While promoting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees her face off against the titular sorcerer as her character, Wanda Maximoff. fully embraces her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, Olsen says she's often left frustrated when people make MCU outings "seem like a lesser type of art".

She told The Independent: "I'm not saying we're making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me. These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects."

In the past, acclaimed filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese have spoken out against Marvel titles, likening them to theme parks and suggesting that they are merely "prototypes made over and over and over again to look different." While Olsen hasn't shied away from admitting that superhero movies aren't her go-to choice as a viewer, they're opinions she finds herself struggling to get on board with.

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there's a different kind of performance that's happening," she added. "But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That's where I get a little feisty about that."

Several MCU titles are available to stream on Disney Plus now. In Doctor Strange 2, which is currently in cinemas, Olsen shares the screen with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Cumberbatch. For more on the movie, check out some of our pieces below. Proceed with caution if you've not seen it yet, though, as some of them contain spoilers...