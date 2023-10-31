You probably won't beat that $250 saving on the Segway F30 in the latest electric scooter deals

This is always the best time of year for good electric scooter deals, and Best Buy is proving that point with its early Black Friday sale.

You can currently pick up the Segway F30 for its lowest ever price via Best Buy at the moment, and it's available for $399.99 instead of almost $650. That's a discount of $250 off the sticker price, which results in a pretty great electric scooter deal on the whole.

It's not the only offer floating around right now either. Best Buy has a whole array of offers right now via its sale page, so it's definitely worth taking a look. Everything from the Segway Max G2 (which is the cheapest it's been for a couple of months, dropping down to $999.99 rather than nearly $1,300) to hover boards have been slashed in price.

Either way, this is a good start for this year's Black Friday electric scooter deals. The majority of offers are still a month away, so hopefully they'll keep rolling in over the next few weeks.

Segway Ninebot F30 | $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is the cheapest the mid-range scooter has ever been, and despite having seeing this offer before (back in August) , it's yo-yoed up and down in price since then.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something simple but effective

✅ Your budget won't stretch to a premium model



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to go fast



Price check:

💲 Amazon OOS

💲 Walmart $489.95



Should you buy the Segway Ninebot F30?

Although it'll fall short of premium options, the F30 is a very respectable mid-range option - and at that all-time low price, you can't really go wrong. Sure, it can only go 15mph or so. But if you're just nipping around the city, that's plenty.

In addition, it's unlikely to drop more in terms of cost. It reached that price for the first time just a couple of months ago, and the closest it'd gotten before that was $450. With that in mind, I'd be surprised if it went for any less come actual Black Friday.

For more sales, be sure to check out our guide to the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals. As for something more sedate, it's worth keeping an eye on this year's Black Friday TV deals too if you want to upgrade your hardware.