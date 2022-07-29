Elden Ring's Turtle Pope wins modded deathmatch through peaceful means

Elden Ring's Turtle Pope has emerged victorious in a deathmatch without resorting to violence of any kind.

It turns out Miriel, Pastor of Vows, a. k. a Turtle Pope, is the mightiest of all of Elden Ring's creatures, well, sort of. The holy reptile was recently part of a battle involving Elden Ring's best animal field bosses and managed to come out on top, but not by landing the most powerful blows, but in typical Turtle Pope fashion, by doing nothing at all.

To determine the toughest creature in all of Elden Ring, modder BjornTheBear pitted the creatures against each other until only one was left standing on the battlefield of Caelid. The video, spotted by Kotaku (opens in new tab), shows the fierce creatures knocking chunks out of each other while Miriel sticks to his peaceful ways and doesn't lay a finger on anyone. Amazingly, as the NPC is just standing around, the other participants ignore him. He does take some damage during the battle, but only because he's in the way, not because he's being targeted. The first round ends with all but a mighty dragon being eliminated, who seemingly takes issue with attacking Turtle Pope, so the modder declares it a draw.

Hilariously, the second round sees Miriel emerge victorious as the final two fighters knock each other out simultaneously. The camera pans in on the turtle, who appears to be having a snooze, utterly oblivious of the carnage that's just taken place around him. Later rounds show the creatures duking it out while scaled to the same level and given the same amount of HP. Miriel doesn't manage to win any of these, but coming out on top twice while not compromising on his morals makes him the overall winner in our eyes.

If you've yet to pay a visit to Turtle Pope, you can find him hanging out in the Church of Vows, where he'll offer to share his knowledge of Sorceries and Incantations with you. As one Elden Ring fan discovered, it's possible to kill the lovable NPC, but you really shouldn't. "I have to live with this on my soul now, don't do this," warned the guilt-ridden player. "There is nothing to gain, and you lose not only the convenience of him, but you lose a part of yourself too."

