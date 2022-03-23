"Don't do this", warns Elden Ring player who killed Turtle Pope

An Elden Ring player has learned the hard way that you shouldn't kill Turtle Pope.

Forget Solaire, there's a new Souls superstar in town, and it's Miriel, Pastor Of Vows, a.k.a Turtle Pope. You can find Miriel in the Church of Vows, where the holy reptile will offer to share with you their knowledge of Sorceries and Incantations. Despite how incredible this NPC is, many have wondered what happens if you do the unthinkable and kill Turtle Pope. Now one brave enough to commit this heinous act has described their experience.

­­VG_Crimson shared their story on the Elden Ring subreddit with a stark warning to other players not to do the same. In a post titled "I killed Pope Turtle, so you don't have to," the Reddit user describes the horrific event.

Due to the enormous amount of health the giant tortoise has, it takes quite a lot of time to whittle them down. To make matters worse, the peaceful being never attempts to fight back. Strike enough times, and Turtle Pope dies, leaving you with Miriel's Bell Bearing and a huge amount of guilt.

­­VG_Crimson concluded their sorry tale by saying, "I have to live with this on my soul now, don't do this. There is nothing to gain, and you lose not only the convenience of him, but you lose a part of yourself too."

There is no punishment for killing Turtle Pope, but never again do you get to spend time with Elden Ring's cutest NPC and that in itself is punishment enough.

Fans are speculating that this tortoise priest could have been inspired by George R.R. Martin's childhood pets.

With FromSoftware's latest proving extremely popular, we wonder if any other 2022 release will be as dominant as Elden Ring?