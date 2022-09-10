Elden Ring's hauntingly beautiful soundtrack is now available to stream

The Elden Ring soundtrack is officially available to stream on a variety of platforms, so now you can listen to the beautiful, albeit anxiety-inducing music anywhere you like.

You can start streaming Elden Ring's soundtrack (opens in new tab) right now on your streaming platform of choice, whether that's Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Apple Music, iTunes, Qobuz, or Tidal. Bandai Namco announced the soundtrack's streaming debut in a PlayStation blog (opens in new tab) in which lead sound designer and composer Tsukasa Saito reveals some insights into the score's production.

For example, Saito says the composers had keywords and phrases, including "an epic tale," "composure and resilience," and "eloquence," that they kept in mind while making the soundtrack to differentiate the tone of Elden Ring from Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

It was also revealed that 'Song of Honor', which plays at Redmane Castle before the Radahn Festival, was originally set to be performed by the game's talented choir members, but then the composers realized that "a gathering place for many mercenaries and soldiers wouldn’t necessarily be filled with skillful singers." Thus, they had members of the brass section step in and help sing that song so that it sounded more authentic to the locale.

Saito also revealed his favorite tune from the soundtrack: the title theme, 'Elden Ring'.

"This composition needed to represent the game in its entirety; it needed to express something different to our previous titles. We spent a long time obsessing over and fine-tuning the details and tonal qualities of this piece, and I think as a result we achieved something that embodies the themes of the game, and became a strong directional pillar for the rest of the music. I think we made a good piece for when players start up the game, stirring their motivation and excitement for heading out on their adventure to become Elden Lord."

