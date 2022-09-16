Elden Ring players are horny all over again for an unmasked character

Elden Ring fans have unmasked a character, and just like clockwork, they're all down bad.

This character would be Blackguard Big Boggart, who typically hides their head under a gigantic helmet throughout Elden Ring. Not if Elden Ring dataminers have anything to say about it, though, because they've now managed to unmask the imposing character for all to see.

As a result, the vast majority of the Elden Ring fandom is now down bad for Blackguard Big Boggart. It turns out the character is quite the looker once you get the massive helmet off him, although, as some replies to the Reddit post above have pointed out, he sure does have a strangely large neck.

If you're trying to remember Blackguard Big Boggart, you most likely encountered him just south of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring. He at first brushes the player off, telling them to leave him alone while he cooks a massive batch of something suspicious in a big old pot.

Later on, Blackguard Big Boggart factors into not one, but two questlines, coming into play for both Rya and the Dung Eater's questlines. If you progress Rya's questline to a certain point, the big feller can be summoned in as an ally against the Magma Wyrm Makar boss. Hey, the more you know.

