Elden Ring patch 1.04 buffs Colossal Swords and dozens of spells

Elden Ring patch 1.04 has arrived, buffing Colossal Swords and magic.

Arriving just earlier today, the new patch for Elden Ring has worked wonders for those using Colossal Swords and magic attacks. Chiefly, the weapon attack speed and two-handed attack damage from Colossal Swords has been increased, while the recovery time after using the weapon has actually been reduced.

#ELDENRING patch 1.04 is available now.Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/jUm9ggvgdOPlease apply this patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/d2BTawlzVDApril 19, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, some magic attacks have seen significant buffs. The likes of Crystal Barrage, Grave of Haima, Shatter Earth, Ranni's Dark Moon, and Rennala's Full Moon have all seen their casting speed increased, and their recovery time decreased. That should significant change the online PvP meta for Elden Ring, and how users approach numerous boss fights throughout the game.

Finally, the last major change of note is actually an NPC quest. Just like previous Elden Ring patches have done, this new update actually expands the quest line of Patches by adding in brand new events, fleshing out his story. We don't know the specifics of the added scenes right now, but it'll be interesting to see if this brings closure to the character's overarching storyline.

You can check out the full list of patch notes for the new Elden Ring update over on the official Bandai Namco website. This is undoubtedly one of the bigger balance updates since the game launched earlier this year in February, and should provide a major boost to magic-based users throughout the game.

