Elden Ring just hit a GOTY achievement only reached by Skyrim and Breath of the Wild

Elden Ring is now the third game in history to have been named Game of the Year by arguably the four most prominent gaming awards shows: The Game Awards, the DICE Awards, the Golden Joystick Awards, and just this week, the GDC Awards.

Hobby Consolas (opens in new tab) was the first to report on Elden Ring's historic achievement, which puts it in a very exclusive club alongside The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Despite us recently celebrating Elden Ring's one-year anniversary, FromSoftware is still hard at work updating the game, with yesterday's patch adjusting PvP, Ashes of War, and Colosseum matchmaking. Elden Ring's first proper expansion, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, was also recently announced, although it's still in development and doesn't have a release date quite yet.

On top of Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware is also working on a new game in the Armored Core series, and a producer's LinkedIn profile suggests the studio still has an unannounced game in the pipeline.

