Elden Ring has topped your Most Wanted list at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

Thankfully there are only a few months to wait for FromSoftware's latest

In our mega list of Most Wanted games, it's FromSoftware's Elden Ring that has emerged victorious at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

Hot off the back of the well-received Elden Ring Closed Network Test, fans are clearly enamored by FromSoftware's open-world title, filled with the kind of monsters and creatures that only a Soulsborne game can deliver.

It was a hotly contended category in the Golden Joysticks this year, as always, with Elden Ring topping the list ahead of last year's winner, God of War: Ragnarok. But, it also won out against titles like Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West to take home the prize.

The full list of nominees was: 

Set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022, fans don't have that long to wait for their Most Wanted game. 

In our recent hands-on preview of the game, Austin Wood described Elden Ring as "a familiarly punishing, third-person action RPG woven into a smart and enthralling open world".

"More than any previous FromSoftware game, it begs to be explored. It's Big Dark Souls. It's Dark Souls 4 in all but name; a gigantic RPG that I spent 14 hours exploring, like, three percent of without getting bored. Elden Ring is exactly what I was hoping for: the greatest hits concert that FromSoftware has been building towards for over a decade."

