Elden Ring fans are excited for an anniversary DLC announcement that might not happen

With an anniversary event later this week, Elden Ring players are setting themselves up for inevitable disappointment.

Elden Ring DLC has long been a topic on the tongues of many fan's mouths, practically since the game first launched in early 2022. Now though, with Elden Ring's anniversary bearing down on us later this week on February 25, some fans are getting themselves really excited over the possibility of a DLC announcement.

"2 more days until the anniversary," writes one user on the Elden Ring subreddit. "I don't want to get my hopes too high buuuut." That sure sounds like they're getting their hopes up. "Hand it over....the DLC..." writes another Reddit user in a somewhat unsettling tone. For FromSoftware, at least.

"Why post this now? Two days before the anniversary?" another user writes under a post revealing the recent news that Elden Ring had surpassed 20 million copies sold. "OOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH" There's countless other examples of the hype machine going into overdrive concerning the Elden Ring community and DLC anticipation.

As for the actual Elden Ring anniversary itself, a livestream will be taking place from Stockholm, Sweden later this week on February 25. It's during this live show, some of the more excitable fans are speculating, that FromSoftware will finally unveil some large-scale expansion for the hit 2022 RPG.

Not that FromSoftware has ever given any indication of such DLC for Elden Ring. We might've got the surprising Colosseum DLC late last year in December, but there's never been any confirmation of more content further down the road. But you didn't think the FromSoftware fans would let that stop them, did you?

On the other hand, a noted FromSoftware insider did recently claim knowledge of a "huge" Elden Ring expansion in development.