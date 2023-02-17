Elden Ring becomes Hogwarts Legacy thanks to this impressive mod

This magical mod makes Elden Ring look an awful lot like Hogwarts Legacy.

Are you eager to play Hogwarts Legacy but can't bear to leave the Lands Between behind? Well, thanks to a new Elden Ring mod, you don't have to. The mod, by Garden of Eyes, adds a bunch of Harry Potter-themed content to FromSoftware's latest action-RPG, essentially giving you the best of both worlds.

The modding team is well known for creating unique mods for Elden Ring, and this latest one might be it's most impressive yet. As the video below shows, it makes your Tarnished look every inch like The Boy Who Lived, complete with wizard robes and a wand. As well as looking the part, you can also cast some of the series' most popular spells, such as Expecto Patronum and Accio, or if you're feeling wicked, Avada Kedavra, also known as the Killing Curse.

In addition to all the wand waving, you'll be able to zoom around on your broomstick. "You can fly, boost, go upward or downwards, basically all you would expect from a flying broomstick," Garden of Eyes explains. Sorry Torrent, but we've just found our new favourite method of getting around the Lands Between. There is even the option to fly side by side with your friends in co-op or fight PvP battles in the air. The footage also shows how encounters with bosses, like Dragonlord Placidusax and the mighty Radahn, can be much less painful when you can dart around the battlefield on a broomstick.

This impressive Elden Ring mod is available to download now for Garden of Eyes Patreon supporters. And more magical content could be on the way as the modder has revealed that if the YouTube video gets over 15,000 likes, it will be adding other characters, spells and brooms, while exceeding 30k will see a completely functional Quidditch minigame included.

In other Hogwarts Legacy news, a player has found a trick to make a bunch of cabbages strong enough to take down an entire troll. Yes, really.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.