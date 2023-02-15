A Hogwarts Legacy troll's worst enemy is cabbage, if you know this trick

A Hogwarts Legacy player has discovered a trick to make a bunch of cabbages strong enough to take down an entire troll.

As shared on Reddit (opens in new tab) (and spotted by PC Gamer (opens in new tab)), one Hogwarts Legacy player has found a clever use for the Chinese Chomping Cabbage item in the game. These sentient vegetables are already pretty feisty but according to the post, if this trick is pulled off correctly, they can do some pretty considerable damage.

To do this, players need to obtain the Herbology 3 trait to boost the Chinese Chomping Cabbages' damage and put it on all of their clothing items "for six stacks of damage" as well as the Fertiliser talent to make it easier to generate the item. According to the post, you can have six cabbages out at once, meaning 24 cabbages for your max inventory of 12.

To make the most of this trick, the Reddit user who shared the post has also suggested building 4 potting tables in the Room of Requirement for the cabbages, using three medium pots. This will result in 12 cabbages every 12 minutes - which will completely restock your inventory when you've run out of your ferocious vegetables.

Although from the outside this sounds like a ridiculous trick, the very same Reddit user has shared a video of these cabbages in action and it's led to some pretty impressive results. As demonstrated in the video below, it only took a few seconds for six of these aggressive cabbages to take down an entire forest troll - without the player having to do anything other than toss the cabbages in front of the monster.

