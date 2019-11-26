Cheap Nintendo Switch deal - grab the console for $299 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy for free

Want cheap Nintendo Switch deals? You've picked a good time to look - the Black Friday game deals are finally here, and bargains on Nintendo's console are following close behind. For example, Walmart's $299 bundle gets you the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for free. That's a discount of $35, a very respectable saving on a console that rarely goes on offer in the first place. Happily, you're also getting the upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch here; it packs longer, superior battery-life when compared to the original model. Because portability is a huge part of the Switch's appeal, that makes this deal even more compelling.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is more than a fresh coat of paint for the original games, too. As well as giving the lovable - but pixellated - dragon a graphical do-over, it provides extra challenges, new animations, bonus details, and a beautiful recreation of the original soundtrack. As we mentioned in our review that awarded it four out of five stars , it was "not always the journey I expected or remembered, but it's a joyous trip down memory lane well worth taking". This is a good cheap Nintendo Switch deal as a result, and we're unlikely to get anything better until - and perhaps even after - the Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales begin in earnest.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deal

It's worth reiterating that this offer gets you the newer version of the Nintendo Switch, too. It has a longer battery life, and because part of the Switch's appeal is taking it to game on the go, that's a real bonus. Not that you can't use it at home on a TV, of course - it's still compatible with your screen at home (which you can always upgrade with these Black Friday TV deals ).

If portability is your priority, have you considered the Lite? This handheld-only console is cheaper and easier to cart around. For more, head over to our guide on the Nintendo Switch Lite price .

Current retailer Black Friday hubs:

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg | Jet | B&H Photo