Early Black Friday laptop deals: save up to $150 on Chromebooks at Walmart

Early Black Friday laptop deals have arrived at Walmart, thanks to its new Deals for Days sale. That means you can currently find exceptional Chromebooks at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Particular highlights include the historic lowest ever price on the HP 14x 360 Chromebook touch that's currently selling for $179 (reduced from $299) which is the first price drop from its MSRP of the year. Equally impressive is the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook at its historic lowest ever price of $199 (down from $329). These early Black Friday deals are definitely worth your attention if you've been after the ideal budget workhorse for less this year.

There are other great offers available too, such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 which is retailing now for just $155 (down from $299) which is one of its lowest prices of the year. Similarly, the HP 11 Touch Chromebook is selling for only $199 (down from $350) for one of its cheapest rates, too.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals

Save $144 - This is one of the best deals of the year on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, having only been lower once before this year. It's fantastic value as far as budget 2-in-1 laptops go. Features: MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. View Deal

Save $120 - It's unlikely that you'll find the HP 14 x360 Touch any cheaper this year, and while it's hit this price point once before, it hasn't hung around long for this going rate. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, diagonal HD touchscreen. View Deal

Save $150 - This is one of the lowest prices of the year on the HP 11 Chromebook Touch, so stock isn't likely to last long with it under the $200 mark. Act fast if you're interested in it. Features: Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, diagonal HD IPS touchscreen. View Deal

Save $130 - Simply put, this Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook has never been cheaper here. If you've been after a sturdy workhorse machine for study then this could be it. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, diagonal HD screen. View Deal

Our price comparison software scours the internet for the best deals you'll find this side of Black Friday on some of our favorite laptops.

