Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals have already arrived: save up to $350

Early Black Friday gaming laptop discounts are already starting to appear, with savings of up to $350 on major brands like MSI and ROG at Best Buy . Not to be outdone, Dell is also getting in on the action with a mega-sale of its own that can save you $300 or more on Alienware tech .

While the big day itself is still a few weeks away, these offers serve as a reminder that the event isn't exactly limited to Friday anymore. Namely, the MSI GF65 (armed with an RTX 3060 graphics card and i5 processor) has dropped by $250 . That brings it to $849.99 as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday gaming laptop sale… despite Black Friday being scheduled for the end of November.

And that's just the tip of the (silicon) iceberg. These early Black Friday gaming laptops include a $270 reduction on Dell's G15 RTX 3050 device and the MSI Sword tumbling by $300 overall. Even the high-end ROG WQXGA and its ludicrous setup of an i9 processor and RTX 3060 GPU has gone down by $350 .

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

MSI GF65 (RTX 3060) | $1,100 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is a great gaming all-rounder that should be able to handle most titles on mid to high settings for the next couple of years at least. Powered by the new RTX 3060 card and underpinned by a workhorse i5 CPU, this is a full HD force to be reckoned with. (Specs: Intel i5 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz display)

Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,150 $879.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - Despite being a little bit more expensive than the MSI deal above, this Dell offering is still great value. Packed with the new 3050 Ti graphics card and AMD's Ryzen 7 processor, it'll chew through demanding games with no real trouble. (Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display)

MSI Sword (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Considering the fact that it should cost $1,200, this a monster saving on a very capable gaming laptop. The 3050 Ti card will get you into ray tracing with no questions asked, while the i7 CPU is capable of keeping everything trucking along without a hitch. This is a setup for power-users. (Specs: Intel i7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz display)

On the Dell side of the fence, the Alienware M17 R4 (featuring a 10th-gen i7 and RTX 3060) has dropped $360 to $1,749.99 on the company's official website. Because it started at $2,110, that's really rather tasty.

You can check out the full Dell sale here. However, be advised that it ends soon - stock appears to be limited, so get a shift on if you want to take advantage of those reductions.

