How to watch EA Play Live today and catch all the announcements

If you're looking for how to watch EA Play Live, you're in the right place.

You can catch the entire livestreamed presentation from Electronic Arts above as soon as it goes live. In case you don't have the entire summer's worth of sprawling video game events already committed to memory (me neither), EA Play Live is set to begin at 4 pm PDT / 7 pm EDT / midnight BST.

EA is teasing that the showcase will include news and updates on Apex Legends, FIFA, and Madden, and that it will also include "include world premieres, updates on games players already love and first looks at gameplay from unreleased titles". It's tough to speculate about much more beyond that, though it's worth noting that EA did just so happen to unveil Star Wars: Squadrons with a teaser trailer earlier this week. There's a good chance we'll get another look at its space combat in the early days of the New Republic.

The event was originally scheduled for June 11, before EA announced a postponement to make space for international protests against police killings of black victims including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Once EA Play Live is over, the summer is set to keep rolling with more video game events: you can look forward to hearing more about Cyberpunk 2077 at the Night City Wire event on June 24 , and see what Ubisoft will get up to next with the Ubisoft Forward showcase on July 12, just to name a few.