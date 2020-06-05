EA Play Live pushed back as the event makes way for "important conversations"

EA Play Live has been postponed by a week to make room for "important conversations" and voices.

The digital event was originally scheduled to start at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT on June 11 (midnight BST on June 12), and it will now go ahead starting at the same time on June 18/19. EA made the announcement in a brief update to its official Twitter account.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," EA's announcement states. The company had previously voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement via social media, along with many other game companies .

After E3 2020 was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lengthy list of game industry events sprung up to take its place. Many other events have announced postponements in response to the national (and international) discussions and protests of institutionalized racism, including the PlayStation Future of Gaming Event for PS5 , the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event , and GamesRadar's own Future Games Show .

Electronic Arts previously shared that this year's EA Play event "is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love," and that it will use a live broadcast, community content, and more to showcase key EA games.