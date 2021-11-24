Dwayne Johnson is Superman's dog in new DC League of Super-Pets trailer

The first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets has dropped, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Superdog.

The new trailer introduces us to Krypto's crew of superpowered critters: Ace the super-strong dog (Kevin Hart), Chip the squirrel who has electrical powers (Diego Luna), Merton the super-fast turtle (Natasha Lyonne, and PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer) who can grow to a giant size. The ragtag bunch team up after the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor (Marc Maron).

John Krasinski voices Superman (AKA Krypto's owner), while Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Ben Schwartz, Jameela Jamil, and Thomas Middleditch have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Krypto debuted in the pages of Action Comics back in 1955. While he's not usually depicted as any particular breed, his latest incarnation has kept his traditional white fur. It's the canine companion's first time taking center stage in a movie – previously, the character has only had brief appearances in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Superman/Batman: Apocalypse.

This isn't Johnson's only upcoming DC role, either – he's set to take on the title role in Black Adam alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. The live-action movie will introduce the Justice Society to the DCEU and it takes place in the same DC Universe as 2019’s Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.