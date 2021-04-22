Dungeons & Dragons movie adds Avatar 2 actor to cast

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has added another actor to its ensemble cast – Chloe Coleman is the most recent addition to the upcoming fantasy adventure movie, Deadline reports.

She joins Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Grant will play the movie's antagonist, but other roles haven't been confirmed yet (including Coleman's). While we know the movie will be based on the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game, the rest of the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

The movie, currently scheduled for release in March 2023, will be co-directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind the action comedy Game Night . Pine's casting was the first to be announced back in December 2020, while Page, Rodriguez, and Smith's involvement was reported in February 2021. Grant and Lillis' casting was announced last month.

Twelve-year-old Coleman already has an impressive resumé – her first recurring role was in the HBO series Big Little Lies, playing the daughter of Zoë Kravitz's character. Her last role was in the Amazon Prime comedy My Spy alongside Dave Bautista, and she can next be seen in the rom-com Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, the action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, and James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar sequel. Oh, and she also just finished filming 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver – just a few things on her plate, then.