Hugh Grant cast as Dungeons & Dragons movie villain

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has found its villain – Hugh Grant has been cast as the movie's main antagonist. Sophia Lillis has also joined the cast, joining Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith.

While we know the movie will be based on the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game, the rest of the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. However, it's been revealed that Grant's villain is named Forge Fletcher, while Lillis will play a character called Doric.

The movie has been in development since 2015, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley now on board to direct – the duo previously helmed action comedy movie Game Night starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. Pine's casting was the first to be announced back in December 2020, while Page, Rodriguez, and Smith's involvement was reported in February 2021.

Morally dubious characters aren't new ground for Grant – his last role was in HBO's thriller series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman (he also played one of cinema's most iconic villains – has-been actor Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2 ). His last big-screen role was in Guy Ritchie's action comedy The Gentlemen . Meanwhile, Lillis is best known for her role in Stephen King adaptation It , as well as her role in the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This as a teenager with telekinetic powers.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie currently has a release date of May 27, 2022.

