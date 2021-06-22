Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - buy 2, get 1 half-price in mega D&D sale

There's never been a better time to try D&D or fill the gaps in your collection, particularly now that the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals are here. In fact, many books have had their prices slashed in half (including the most recent releases). There's also a promotion where buying two books gets you a third one for 50% less than normal. Considering the fact that most books are half-price already, that's really not a bad offer.
While it's not surprising to see so many Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals, we are taken aback by the scale of the savings on offer. Amazon's knocked loads off most D&D rulebooks and campaigns, letting you get into the tabletop RPG for the first time or expand your collection at a vastly discounted rate. When taken with the best Prime Day board game deals, it's a good time for us and a bad time for our wallets.
More offers are sure to appear soon (the sales event runs from June 21 - 22), so we'll keep this page updated throughout the next few days.
Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - starter sets
Starter Set |
$20 $10 at Amazon
UK deal:
£17 £16 at Amazon UK
Looking for the perfect way in to Dungeons & Dragons? This has everything you need to play as a group or to run a session as Dungeon Master. With five pre-generated characters, a clear pre-written adventure, six dice, and a rulebook, it's the perfect entry-level D&D care package. For more info, check out our Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set review.View Deal
Essentials Kit |
$25 $12 at Amazon
UK deal:
£25 £19 at Amazon UK
While the Starter Set is a cinematic and focused story, the Essentials Kit is more of an open-ended sandbox adventure. Taking place within the same region of the D&D universe, it offers plenty of new and exciting places to visit - either as the start of your adventuring career or as a continuation of the Starter Set itself. Inside the box you'll find a rulebook, six blank character sheets, pre-written quests, a dungeon master screen, a double-sided map, 11 dice, and 81 cards featuring magic items and sidekicks for use in your game.
Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - rulebooks
There are more than a few D&D rulebooks out there, and most of them are on sale as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals. If you're a beginner, you should make a beeline for three in particular - the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual (known as the 'core' rulebooks).
As for more advanced players, the sourcebooks and setting books will help elevate your game with fresh subclasses, locations, and monsters to tackle.
You'll find the best offers for all of the above right here.
Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals - core rulebooks
Player's Handbook |
$50 $31 at Amazon
UK deal:
£34 £27 at Amazon UK
For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.
Monster Manual |
$50 $27 at Amazon
UK deal:
£39 £32 at Amazon UK
The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.
Dungeon Master's Guide |
$50 $25 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £29 at Amazon UK
If you're hoping to run your own games, you definitely need to pick up the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's got everything you need to build your own world, campaigns, NPCs, dungeons, pantheons, currencies, magical items, and storylines. An utterly essential purchase, and one you won't regret.
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set |
$170 $92 at Amazon
UK deal: £90 at Amazon UK
If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.
Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals - sourcebooks
Tasha's Cauldron of Everything |
$50 $28 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £33 at Amazon UK
If there's a book that changed everything for D&D in recent years, it'd be this one. Like we said in our Tasha's Cauldron of Everything review, new subclasses and race options reinvigorate the game. It's an essential purchase because of that, particularly at that discounted price.View Deal
Xanathar's Guide to Everything |
$50 $29 at Amazon
UK deal:
£39 £28 at Amazon UK
No matter whether you're a player or Dungeon Master, Xanathar's Guide to Everything is an essential purchase. Besides featuring all-new subclasses and story options for characters, it's also filled with DM tips, traps, and downtime activities to give your games more flavor.
Volo's Guide to Monsters |
$50 $28 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £26 at Amazon UK
Want to delve deeper into the world of monsters, magical creatures, and mystical player races? You need this book on your shelf. Besides giving in-depth lore on the likes of beholders and giants, it also provides rules for playing as everything from firbolgs to goblins.
Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes |
$50 $25 on Amazon
UK deal:
£33 £29 at Amazon UK
With rules for loads of new monsters, you'd think this book is mainly aiming at Dungeon Masters. However, that's where you'd be wrong - it does also feature some cool Elf and Dwarf subclasses, allowing players to bring a bit of extra flavor to their characters.
Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - settings
Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft |
$50 $30 at Amazon
UK deal:
£35 £30 at Amazon UK
Much like other releases for D&D in the last few months, Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is an essential purchase for Dungeon Masters that want to explore horror-themed settings. Looking for one of the best Dungeons and Dragons books? This is definitely a contender.
Explorer's Guide to Wildemount |
$50 $23 at Amazon
UK deal:
£38 £29 at Amazon UK
Missing the world of Critical Role now that the second campaign is over? You can dive back in with this setting book from the folks and D&D and CR Dungeon Master Matt Mercer himself. As we mentioned in our Explorer's Guide to Wildemount review, it's a delight.
Mythic Odysseys of Theros |
$50 $24 at Amazon
UK deal:
£36 £29 at Amazon UK
As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros receive a hefty 50% discount isn't an opportunity to miss. It's a fantastic tome stuffed with cool lore and adventure ideas inspired by Greek mythology, so we'd definitely recommend checking it out.
Eberron: Rising from the Last War |
$50 $28 at Amazon
UK deal:
£38 £29 at Amazon UK
Want a steampunk D&D adventure? The world of Eberron brings you that, and a whole lot of cool extras - like robot warriors and magical trains. It's awesome and unlike anything else on display in the Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals. Grab it while it's on sale!
Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica |
$50 $31 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £29 at Amazon UK
Based on a world from Magic: The Gathering, Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica allows players to explore a world built around all-encompassing guilds. To get specific, this book introduces five new races, two unseen subclasses, 17 new magic items, and a whopping 78 monsters.
Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide |
$40 $20 at Amazon
UK deal:
£34 £23 at Amazon UK
As one of the most enduring settings in D&D, the Sword Coast is a place you'll almost certainly have encountered before - namely, it's where Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter, and Dark Alliance take place. You can find out more about its lore and learn how to run games there with this handy - and surprisingly cheap - tome.
Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - adventures
Candlekeep Mysteries |
$50 $30 at Amazon
UK deal:
£36 £22 at Amazon UK
The latest entry in the D&D adventures catalogue has been creating waves recently. Why? It's one of the best releases in years. Inventive, clever, and easy to run, this book is perfect for time-strapped Dungeon Masters. You can find out more in our Candlekeep Mysteries review.
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden |
$50 $35 at Amazon
UK deal:
£36 £27 at Amazon UK
Last year's massive D&D campaign has just seen a massive price drop thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tumbling in cost by an eye-catching 40%. It allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure (for more on that part, be sure to check out our guide on how to make a D&D horror campaign).
Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus |
$50 $23 at Amazon
UK deal:
£39 £27 at Amazon UK
Intrigued by the new Baldur's Gate video game? This official D&D campaign book takes you to the titular city for 50% less than normal. Considering all the cool plotlines and additions inside, that's a steal. Then once you get to Avernus, it's basically fantasy Mad Max. What's not to like?
Ghosts of Saltmarsh |
$50 $29 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £32 at Amazon UK
This fresh take on classic D&D adventures combines some of the game's most beloved stories into one package. These quests can be run as one-offs or added into your existing campaign, providing a lot of flexibility.
Tales from the Yawning Portal |
$50 $29 at Amazon
UK deal:
£42 £29 at Amazon UK
Collecting seven of D&D's best adventures from its decades-long history, Tales from the Yawning Portal brings together stories like Against the Giants, Sunless Citadel, Dead in Thay, and Forge of Fury. There are also a few tall-tales from across the multiverse overheard by Durnan, the barkeep of the Yawning Portal tavern...
Out of the Abyss |
$50 $27 at Amazon
UK deal:
£39 £30 at Amazon UK
This subterranean adventure takes your party into the Underdark, where they'll have to fend with an empire of dark elves and a demonic invasion. Because Out of the Abyss is often listed as one of the top D&D storylines, getting it for less as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals is a bargain. Good luck - you'll need it.
Storm King's Thunder |
$50 $28 at Amazon
UK deal: £31 at Amazon UK
The giants are coming! In this adventure, something's got the giants all stirred up - so you've got to find out what it is before they lay waste to the lands below by heading to the treacherous north. It's a classic D&D fantasy romp, so pick it up as part of the Amazon Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals if you want good old sword and sorcery for your group.
Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - dice
GeekOn XL Dice Case with nesting tray |
$45 $36 at Amazon (by joining Prime)
WeaponDice Hollow Metal Dice Set |
$43 $37 at Amazon (with coupon)
Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches |
$20 $9.99 at Amazon
If you want enough dice to get the whole crew ready to roll, look no further. This bundle includes five sets of seven polyhedral dice; best of all, each set has its own distinct look and included pouch, so there's no worry of mixing them up.
Pure Copper Hollow Metal Dice Set |
$49 $39 at Amazon (by joining Prime)
Antique iron-styled metal dice |
$20 $13 at Amazon
Give your rolls some extra oomph by picking up this set of all-metal dice, with a lovely aesthetic inspired by antique iron. The standard sale price is a fair bit higher, so don't miss this saving.
