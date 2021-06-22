Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - buy 2, get 1 half-price in mega D&D sale

There's never been a better time to try D&D or fill the gaps in your collection, particularly now that the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals are here. In fact, many books have had their prices slashed in half (including the most recent releases). There's also a promotion where buying two books gets you a third one for 50% less than normal. Considering the fact that most books are half-price already, that's really not a bad offer.

While it's not surprising to see so many Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals, we are taken aback by the scale of the savings on offer. Amazon's knocked loads off most D&D rulebooks and campaigns, letting you get into the tabletop RPG for the first time or expand your collection at a vastly discounted rate. When taken with the best Prime Day board game deals, it's a good time for us and a bad time for our wallets.

More offers are sure to appear soon (the sales event runs from June 21 - 22), so we'll keep this page updated throughout the next few days.

Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - starter sets

Essentials Kit | $25 $12 at Amazon

UK deal: £25 £19 at Amazon UK

While the Starter Set is a cinematic and focused story, the Essentials Kit is more of an open-ended sandbox adventure. Taking place within the same region of the D&D universe, it offers plenty of new and exciting places to visit - either as the start of your adventuring career or as a continuation of the Starter Set itself. Inside the box you'll find a rulebook, six blank character sheets, pre-written quests, a dungeon master screen, a double-sided map, 11 dice, and 81 cards featuring magic items and sidekicks for use in your game.

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - rulebooks

There are more than a few D&D rulebooks out there, and most of them are on sale as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals. If you're a beginner, you should make a beeline for three in particular - the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual (known as the 'core' rulebooks).

As for more advanced players, the sourcebooks and setting books will help elevate your game with fresh subclasses, locations, and monsters to tackle.

You'll find the best offers for all of the above right here.

Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals - core rulebooks

Player's Handbook | $50 $31 at Amazon

UK deal: £34 £27 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Monster Manual | $50 $27 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £32 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Dungeon Master's Guide | $50 $25 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £29 at Amazon UK

If you're hoping to run your own games, you definitely need to pick up the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's got everything you need to build your own world, campaigns, NPCs, dungeons, pantheons, currencies, magical items, and storylines. An utterly essential purchase, and one you won't regret.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $92 at Amazon

UK deal: £90 at Amazon UK

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.

Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals - sourcebooks

Xanathar's Guide to Everything | $50 $29 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £28 at Amazon UK

No matter whether you're a player or Dungeon Master, Xanathar's Guide to Everything is an essential purchase. Besides featuring all-new subclasses and story options for characters, it's also filled with DM tips, traps, and downtime activities to give your games more flavor.

Volo's Guide to Monsters | $50 $28 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £26 at Amazon UK

Want to delve deeper into the world of monsters, magical creatures, and mystical player races? You need this book on your shelf. Besides giving in-depth lore on the likes of beholders and giants, it also provides rules for playing as everything from firbolgs to goblins.

Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes | $50 $25 on Amazon

UK deal: £33 £29 at Amazon UK

With rules for loads of new monsters, you'd think this book is mainly aiming at Dungeon Masters. However, that's where you'd be wrong - it does also feature some cool Elf and Dwarf subclasses, allowing players to bring a bit of extra flavor to their characters.

Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals - settings

Mythic Odysseys of Theros | $50 $24 at Amazon

UK deal: £36 £29 at Amazon UK

As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros receive a hefty 50% discount isn't an opportunity to miss. It's a fantastic tome stuffed with cool lore and adventure ideas inspired by Greek mythology, so we'd definitely recommend checking it out.

Eberron: Rising from the Last War | $50 $28 at Amazon

UK deal: £38 £29 at Amazon UK

Want a steampunk D&D adventure? The world of Eberron brings you that, and a whole lot of cool extras - like robot warriors and magical trains. It's awesome and unlike anything else on display in the Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals. Grab it while it's on sale!

Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica | $50 $31 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £29 at Amazon UK

Based on a world from Magic: The Gathering, Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica allows players to explore a world built around all-encompassing guilds. To get specific, this book introduces five new races, two unseen subclasses, 17 new magic items, and a whopping 78 monsters.

Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide | $40 $20 at Amazon

UK deal: £34 £23 at Amazon UK

As one of the most enduring settings in D&D, the Sword Coast is a place you'll almost certainly have encountered before - namely, it's where Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter, and Dark Alliance take place. You can find out more about its lore and learn how to run games there with this handy - and surprisingly cheap - tome.

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - adventures

Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus | $50 $23 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £27 at Amazon UK

Intrigued by the new Baldur's Gate video game? This official D&D campaign book takes you to the titular city for 50% less than normal. Considering all the cool plotlines and additions inside, that's a steal. Then once you get to Avernus, it's basically fantasy Mad Max. What's not to like?

Ghosts of Saltmarsh | $50 $29 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £32 at Amazon UK

This fresh take on classic D&D adventures combines some of the game's most beloved stories into one package. These quests can be run as one-offs or added into your existing campaign, providing a lot of flexibility.

Tales from the Yawning Portal | $50 $29 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £29 at Amazon UK

Collecting seven of D&D's best adventures from its decades-long history, Tales from the Yawning Portal brings together stories like Against the Giants, Sunless Citadel, Dead in Thay, and Forge of Fury. There are also a few tall-tales from across the multiverse overheard by Durnan, the barkeep of the Yawning Portal tavern...

Out of the Abyss | $50 $27 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £30 at Amazon UK

This subterranean adventure takes your party into the Underdark, where they'll have to fend with an empire of dark elves and a demonic invasion. Because Out of the Abyss is often listed as one of the top D&D storylines, getting it for less as part of the Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals is a bargain. Good luck - you'll need it.

Storm King's Thunder | $50 $28 at Amazon

UK deal: £31 at Amazon UK

The giants are coming! In this adventure, something's got the giants all stirred up - so you've got to find out what it is before they lay waste to the lands below by heading to the treacherous north. It's a classic D&D fantasy romp, so pick it up as part of the Amazon Prime Day Dungeons and Dragons deals if you want good old sword and sorcery for your group.

Dungeons and Dragons Prime Day deals - dice

GeekOn XL Dice Case with nesting tray | $45 $36 at Amazon (by joining Prime)

For the true dice goblin in your life (which may very well be you, no judgment), this is the ultimate way to store your hoard, safe and sound with a hard outside and soft foam inside. The nesting dice tray means you'll always have a place to roll them too - but make sure you sign up to Prime to get the lowest price.View Deal

WeaponDice Hollow Metal Dice Set | $43 $37 at Amazon (with coupon)

Are these the ultimate D&D dice? Very possibly. Absurdly intricate and just downright cool, these are a great choice for any gaming table - especially because you can get $6 off when applying a special coupon (click the tick box below the price).View Deal

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $20 $9.99 at Amazon

If you want enough dice to get the whole crew ready to roll, look no further. This bundle includes five sets of seven polyhedral dice; best of all, each set has its own distinct look and included pouch, so there's no worry of mixing them up.

Pure Copper Hollow Metal Dice Set | $49 $39 at Amazon (by joining Prime)

OK, I'll admit it - I'm sort-of in love with these dice. Thanks to an intricate, hollowed-out design, they really stand out and will look impressive at the table. If you sign up to Prime, you can get them for $9.80 less.View Deal

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $20 $13 at Amazon

Give your rolls some extra oomph by picking up this set of all-metal dice, with a lovely aesthetic inspired by antique iron. The standard sale price is a fair bit higher, so don't miss this saving.

