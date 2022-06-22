Dune 2: Léa Seydoux joins cast as Lady Margot

Léa Seydoux is the latest A-lister to join the cast of Dune 2, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. She'll play Lady Margot, a member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

Seydoux joins Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken as newcomers to the franchise – Walken will play Emperor Shaddam IV, while Pugh is Princess Irulan, his eldest daughter, and Butler is Feyd-Rautha, the heir of Baron Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård in the first movie).

Returning Dune cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, while Denis Villeneuve returns as director.

In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, Lady Margot is the wife of Count Hasimir Fenring, who is a close friend of and advisor to the Emperor. However, she remains loyal to the sisterhood. Count Fenring was also the governor of Arrakis while the Harkonnens were in power, prior to House Atreides taking over.

Although the character was meant to have an increased role in Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune in the '70s, the movie was never made. Margot wasn't included in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, so Villeneuve is the first director to bring her to the big screen.

As for Seydoux, she most recently starred in Crimes of the Future , David Cronenberg's latest body horror, alongside Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. She also appeared in No Time to Die and The French Dispatch .