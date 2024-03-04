Dune 2 sets new box office records with massive opening weekend

Dune 2 has completely smashed it out of the park in its opening weekend, breaking multiple box office records, and even besting its predecessor.

As reported by Variety , Director Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic has collected $81.5 million in its US domestic debut, and a further $97 million at the international box office, totaling a massive $178 million globally. This crowns Dune 2 as the biggest opening weekend of the year so far, and the only film as of late that even comes close to Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour which debuted at $93 million in October 2023.

As well as setting 2024 records, the sequel has even topped the first film, nearly doubling the opening of Villeneuve's Dune: Part 1, which came in at $41 million domestically.

From the first screenings alone, it was clear that Villeneuve had a winner on his hands with Dune 2. After its premiere, it gained rave reviews from critics, a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score , and even had legendary director Christopher Nolan comparing it to one of the best sequels ever made , Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Dune Part 1 and 2 are both adapted from Frank Herbert's novel Dune. The sequel focuses on the second half of the story, following anti-hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya) as they wage war against the House of Harkonnen. The sci-fi sequel also stars Austin Bulter, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and more.

The book has already previously been adapted back in 1984 by director David Lynch, but by spreading the story over two movies, Villeneuve has been able to further explore the word of Arrakis and bring Herbert's full vision to life. A third film, which Villeneuve has said will be the last film in the series , is now on the horizon and is set to be based on Herbert's second novel, Dune: Messiah.

