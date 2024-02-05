Dune 2 has got an ideal early review from Christopher Nolan as he compares it to The Empire Strikes Back

Dune 2 has got a glowing early reaction from Christopher Nolan. The Oppenheimer director joined Denis Villeneuve to discuss the upcoming sequel and compared it to Star Wars Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back.

"For me, I don’t think it says too much to say that if Dune: Part One was Star Wars, this to me is very much The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite of the Star Wars films," Nolan shares in a clip taken by the Raiders of the Lost Podcast. "I just think it’s an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one." Villeneuve is clearly bowled over by the comparison, calling it a "massive compliment" in return.

The pair were speaking at a screening of Tenet, which featured a special early look at the Dune sequel ahead of its March 1 release date. The second film in the franchise brings Timothée Chalamet back as Paul Atreides, who unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to enact revenge on those who killed his father and destroyed his family.

Dune 2 is the cover of the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which features exclusive images from the sequel, as well as unparalleled access to the cast. Among the reveals, new cast member Austin Butler shared some insight into the dangerous allure of his villain Feyd-Rautha and Chalamet opened up about filming the much-discussed sandworm-riding scene.

Check out a sneak peek at the feature below, which can be purchased now.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Total Film)

