DSTLRY unveils Gone, a new creator-owned sci-fi adventure by Jock

DSTLRY has revealed the details of its first ever series - a new sci-fi adventure that's also the first solo creator-owned project from Jock.

Gone follows 13-year-old Abi, a stowaway on a luxury space-liner who is betrayed by her friends and left to fend for herself while dodging the ship's deadly crew. It spins out of the 8-page short, The Stowaway, which will be published in DSTLRY's upcoming anthology comic, The Devil's Cut.

"Gone is a labor of love with which I have the rare opportunity to fine-tune every aspect of the story as both writer and artist," said Jock. "I'm grateful to DSTLRY for their unwavering support and for providing a platform where creators can push the boundaries of their craft. I can't wait to share this journey and the world of Gone with everyone this fall."

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

"Following the outstanding early response to The Devil's Cut, we're excited to carry the momentum into the launch of Gone this October," said DSTLRY co-founders David Steinberger and Chip Mosher.

"By embarking on his first creator-owned project as both writer and artist, Jock exemplifies the true spirit of artistic freedom and innovation that DSTLRY champions. Jock has been a true partner in defining DSTLRY's approach to creator-owned comics, and we couldn't be happier to support his vision for this ambitious series."

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Jock will be talking up the book at San Diego Comic-Con this week, appearing on three panels including today's The Great DSTLRY Live Draw with fellow guests Tula Lotay and Mirka Andolfo. Tomorrow he will appear at DSTLRY Presents: The Scott Snyder and Jock Spotlight, and on Saturday he'll be at DSTLRY Presents: Drinking from The Devil’s Cut. He will also be signing at the DSTLRY booth (#2314) every day until Sunday.

Gone will be published in oversized, 48-page perfect bound issues, starting in October. Before then, keep an eye out for The Devil's Cut on August 30.

Want to read your comics on the go? These are the 10 best digital comics readers for IOS and Android.