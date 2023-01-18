Drake shows off a $20,000 used PSP in his latest music video

The PSP you have kicking around in your desk drawer might get $100 on eBay, but Drake's here to show you what a $20,000 PSP looks like.

As you might already have guessed, it looks like a normal PSP, except the plastic case has been replaced with one made out of solid gold. The gold PSP appears prominently in Drake's new Jumbotron Shit Poppin music video, alongside a selection of other extremely expensive odds and ends.

Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) notes that many of these items were custom creations by Jacob & Co, a jeweler that's been closely associated with the hip-hop scene for decades. Legendary music producer Pharrell Williams recently sold a number of Jacob & Co items through his new online auction site, Joopiter, apparently including this very PSP.

The gold PSP listing on Joopiter (opens in new tab) indicates that it sold for a cool $19,375 on November 1, after just over a week of bidding starting at $10,000. The listing notes that "This PSP is in used condition. It shows some signs of use, particularly on the backside." Which, uh… you know, that's good info to have if you're looking to spend 20 grand on a portable game playing device.

Unfortunately, it looks like the modded system was originally a PSP 1000 model, which lacks the better screen and expanded RAM of later revisions. Look, all I'm saying is that if you want to spend $20k on a gaming status symbol, you might as well go all out.

Now is obviously the time to dig into our guide to the best PSP games of all time. They're great whether or not your console is made out of gold. Or if you want less PSP and more pspspsps, find out how Stray is helping real-life cats.