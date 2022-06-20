Dragon’s Dogma hits highest Steam concurrent player peak in six years following sequel reveal

Dragon's Dogma is seeing a resurgence of interest on Steam following the sequel's reveal.

As shared on Twitter by Benji Sales (opens in new tab), SteamDB (opens in new tab)has Dragon's Dogma's peak player concurrent count at 6,582 over the weekend, which is the highest it's been in over six years. The reveal of Dragon's Dogma 2 has undoubtedly put the original back on the brains of many, though it's also worth mentioning that the long-standing RPG is on sale right now (opens in new tab), being available for £3.83 / $5.00 at the time of writing.

Dragon's Dogma has some way to go before it smashes its own concurrent player record on Steam, which currently sits at 27,368 as of seven years ago, as per SteamDB. Regardless, it's nice to see people returning to a classic to ease the wait for the sequel.

Director Hideaki Itsuno revealed the big news during a special Dragon's Dogma steam last week, though details remain thin on the ground. We know that the upcoming RPG is being put together using the RE Engine, the same engine used for the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6.

"Sorry to have kept you waiting," Itsuno said at the time. "Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development. Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy. Please look forward to it!"

Fans had an inkling that Dragon's Dogma 2 was getting a reveal long before it happened. The game's existence seemed ever more likely last year after leaks from a Capcom tipster and Nvidia GeForce Now. Hopes were more recently sparked, though, by an anniversary website promising a "momentous celebration".

Can't wait? Here are the best RPGs to keep you occupied in the meantime.