New Don't Worry Darling clip shows Florence Pugh losing her mind

By Lauren Milici
A ballet class goes awry

Fandango has released a new clip from Don't Worry Darling that sees Florence Pugh start to realize that her "perfect" little town isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

In the brief clip, Alice (Pugh) is in the middle of a rather synchronized ballet class when a woman appears in the mirror. The woman walks slowly towards the mirror, then proceeds to bang her head against the glass until her skull cracks. Alice screams, but she's the only one who can see it.

The Olivia Wilde-helmed dystopian drama stars Pugh and Harry Styles as Alice and Jack, a young happy couple living in what appears to be a 1950s paradise, until strange occurrences lead Alice to doubt the utopian nature of their life. 

"We knew that the whole movie lived and died on us caring about, and loving, Alice," Wilde told Told Film, speaking on Pugh's performance. "So we were beyond lucky to have Florence in that role, because she’s so vibrant. She’s just so charming and lovely and vivacious, but also really smart and really tough and brave.

We knew the role was going to require all those things, which is hard to find in one person, and she has them. The performance she gives is beyond a writer’s wildest dreams."

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23. 

