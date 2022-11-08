Don't miss the chance to get Beat Saber for free with the Meta Quest 2

If you hadn't heard already, you can currently get the award-winning rhythm game Beat Saber for free when you purchase the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. In this bundle, not only can you get yourself one of the most accessible VR headsets on the market, but you get one of the best games on the system at no extra cost.

The great news is, this bundle is available whether you're in the US or the UK. In the US, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset is currently on sale for $399.99 (opens in new tab), and in the UK, it can be yours for £399 (opens in new tab). Best Buy is carrying the deal in the US, and in the UK you can find it via Amazon. The price of the Quest 2 increased earlier this year, with Meta citing the reason that manufacturing costs was forcing its hand. Originally, the Quest 2 was priced at $299 / £299. Nevertheless, in this bundle, you've got a chance to get more value for money if you didn't buy in while it was cheaper.

Despite this bundle being announced earlier in the year, it's worth the reminder. You have until December 31 to make the most of it, but with Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals coming up, who knows if stock will last until then.

Beat Saber was one of 2019's most critically acclaimed and fan-favourite games, even scooping up a Game Award for best VR game, as well as a slew of other nominations. Depending on the platform, it will set you back around $25 / £20. While it isn't a 30% reduction on the headset itself, you're at least kicking off your journey into VR without having to pay for one of its best games.

We're big admirers of the Oculus Quest 2. It appears on our best VR headset list as the best option for most people. It has all the engineering pedigree of Oculus behind it, plus, unlike others, it works independently of a PC or console. While you can tether it to a PC, all you need to use it is the device itself, and a Facebook account. It also comes in substantially cheaper than most models on the market, while offering you plenty of games and experiences to enjoy.

It's an exciting time for VR bundled and deals. For everything we know about PSVR 2, as well as bundles and pre-order information, click the in-text links.

