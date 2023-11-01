Russell T Davies is working on plans for two more seasons of Doctor Who

Russell T Davies is back in the Doctor Who showrunning chair for the first time in over a decade – and he's planning on sticking around.

"I'm planning season 3 now, there’s plans for season 4," Davies tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features David Tennant as Doctor Who on the cover. "Absolutely. Who knows? Who knows. I'm not getting any younger."

When it comes to this new era of Who, with Davies back at the helm and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor will mark a 'reset' of sorts for the show, with his first season, airing next year, being referred to as 'season 1'. Season 2 has already been confirmed and is expected to air in 2025.

"At the risk of sounding sanctimonious, but I really, really mean this – they were going to do this to the show anyway and I genuinely thought, 'It needs looking after,'" Davies adds when addressing his return.

Tennant, meanwhile, is back as the Doctor for a trio of anniversary specials, with Catherine Tate joining him as companion Donna Noble. New additions to the cast include Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as Donna's daughter Rose and Neil Patrick Harris as the villainous Toymaker.

The first of three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials arrives on November 25, with the rest releasing weekly. A new season will follow in 2024. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way.

