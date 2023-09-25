Doctor Who trailer finally confirms which classic villain David Tennant's Doctor will face

A new Doctor Who trailer has confirmed the identity of the villain set to appear in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials – and it’s who everyone was expecting.

The trailer – probably the best Doctor Who has ever looked, complete with genuine big-budget visuals – features more insight into David Tennant’s return as ‘Fourteen’ alongside one-time companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). It also sees Neil Patrick Harris’ shadowy villain crop up at several points, and it’s now been confirmed that he is the Toymaker, a character that first appeared in 1966.

The Toymaker, an omnipotent being who delights in putting his captives together and making them compete in frivolous games, was the villain in First Doctor William Hartnell’s third season. Unfortunately, the first three episodes of the four-episode series have been lost to time as a result of BBC's relaxed attitude to archiving in the 1960s and 1970s.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies piqued interest in the character after Harris’ casting reveal, saying he was "playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced."

"Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honor and a hoot. Have fun!" Davies wrote.

The teaser also revealed the return of UNIT leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, her first on-screen appearance with Tennant’s Time Lord since the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor. It really will be a blast from the past.

Doctor Who will return this November for three specials. A Christmas special, featuring the full arrival of Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, will be followed by a new series next year.

Check out the best sci-fi movies you can watch right now.